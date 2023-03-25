Strong winds expected in Waterloo region today

Environment Canada is warning strong winds gusting up to 80 km/h could develop Saturday afternoon in Waterloo region and Wellington County.

It's part of a messy storm system that has seen southern Ontario placed under special weather statements and weather warnings.

In Guelph and Wellington County, freezing rain is expected to continue into the early afternoon with up to 4 mm of ice accumulation possible in some areas.

A freezing rain warning previously issued for Waterloo region was lifted at 10:02 a.m. Saturday, but rain is expected to continue throughout the day and could transition to flurries around 8 p.m.

Strong southwesterly winds, gusting up to 80 km/h are forecast to develop Saturday afternoon before slowly easing through the night, Environment Canada says.

The weather agency warns local power outages are possible and high winds may toss objects or cause small tree branches to break.