Strong winds expected in Waterloo-Wellington, prompts special weather statement

Days after strong winds pierced through Southern Ontario, Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for strong winds in the Waterloo Region and Wellington County area.

According to the agency, winds up to 90 km/h are expected Thursday morning and into the afternoon, but will slow down into the night. The strongest gusts will be along Lake Huron.

Environment Canada says power outages are possible and that more updates could come closer to the event.

Similar weather statements have been issued to Grey-Bruce, Haldimand-Norfolk-Caledonia, Huron-Perth, and Oxford-Brant.