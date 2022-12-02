Strong winds expected to hit Ottawa on Saturday

Strong winds are expected to gust through Ottawa and eastern Ontario on Saturday.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa and eastern Ontario, calling for wind gusts of 70 km/h to 90 km/h an hour.

"Strong winds expected with the passage of a cold front," Environment Canada said.

"A north to south oriented cold front is expected to track east across the region on Saturday. Strong wind gusts of 70 to 90 km/h are possible with the passage of this front. Wind warnings may be required as the event draws closer."

The weather agency says the strong winds may cause power outages, damage to roof shingles and windows or cause tree branches to break.

"At this time, the cold front is expected to reach the Toronto area Saturday morning and the Ottawa area near noon on Saturday," Environment Canada said Friday afternoon.

The forecast for Ottawa calls for a cloudy night on Friday with a chance of showers. Showers beginning before morning. Low plus 1 C.

Showers on Saturday, with winds gusting to 70 km/h. High 8 C.

Mainly cloudy with a chance of showers or flurries Saturday night. Clearing late in the evening. Low minus 9, with the wind chill making it feel like minus 16.

Sunday will be cloudy with a chance of flurries. High minus 1 C.

The outlook for Monday is sunny with a high of plus 3 C.

MAYOR'S CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION

The city of Ottawa says the Mayor's 20th Christmas Celebration scheduled for Saturday will be postponed because of the weather forecast.

"Environment Canada has issued a weather advisory for winds gusting up to 70 and 80 km/h – which can pose safety risks for all visitors and participants," the city said in a statement.

The Mayor's Christmas Celebration has been rescheduled to Saturday, Dec. 10.