Strong winds expected to rip through central Ontario
CTVNews.ca Barrie Videographer
Kraig Krause
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for much of central Ontario as strong winds rip through the region.
According to the weather agency, the Barrie area could see winds topping 70 km/h Friday afternoon before weakening in the evening.
The winds could pick up speed in Southern Simcoe County and Grey-Bruce. Environment Canada predicts gusts there could reach 80 km/h through the afternoon.
Environment Canada warns that these gusts could damage trees and leave homes without power.
