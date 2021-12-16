Strong winds expected to sweep through Central Ontario
CTVNews.ca Barrie Operational Floater
Amanda Hicks
It will be a blustery day in much of Central Ontario.
Environment Canada has issued wind warnings and special weather statements for Simcoe Muskoka to Grey Bruce.
Wind gusts of up to 90 km/h will sweep through parts of Simcoe County and Grey Bruce.
Up north, Muskoka and surrounding areas are under a special weather statement, where wind gusts could reach up to 80 km/h.
Environment Canada says that strong winds will blow through those regions Thursday morning well into the evening.
