Strong winds forecast for the weekend as mild temps stick around

Gusty winds are forecast to sweep the region on Saturday.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement, noting strong south-to-southwesterly winds with gusts of 70 to 80 kilometres per hour would whip across parts of Simcoe County, Muskoka, Grey Bruce, Haliburton and Parry Sound.

The weather agency says the winds will start to pick up Saturday afternoon and ease in the evening.

"A cold front associated with a strengthening area of low pressure will move across the area Saturday evening," the agency notes.

It warns that loose objects could be tossed or damaged, and isolated power outages are possible.

Meanwhile, the unseasonably warm November temperatures are expected to stick around for a bit longer.

"Very unusual November weather," said Environment Canada's Peter Kimbell. "We're talking about 10 to 12 degrees above normal."

According to the weather agency, the mild conditions should stick around until after Remembrance Day on November 11.