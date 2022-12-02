Strong winds forecasted in central Ontario

Strong winds are expected in much of Simcoe County, Grey Bruce and Parry Sound-Muskoka this weekend.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Saturday.

"A north to south oriented cold front is expected to track east across the region. Strong wind gusts of 70 to 80 km/h are possible with the passage of this front," Environment Canada noted on its website.

Heavy winds are expected to pick up early Saturday morning and continue into the afternoon.

Environment Canada notes the impact of the wind could cause utility outages and damage to buildings, such as roof shingles and windows.

It warns residents against loose objects being tossed and falling tree branches.