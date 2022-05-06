Strong winds may have caused motorcycle to collide with semi on highway: RCMP
CTV News Winnipeg Editorial Producer
Katherine Dow
A 64-year-old Manitoba man is in critical condition after police say a motorcycle collided with a semi-truck on the highway.
Manitoba RCMP said they were called to a report Wednesday afternoon of a motorcycle-semi collision on Highway 52 near the intersection with Highway 59 in the RM of De Salaberry.
Police believe strong winds could have caused the westbound motorcycle to drive into the oncoming lane, where it collided with the eastbound trailer of a semi-truck.
The motorcycle driver, a 64-year-old man from Morris, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he remains in critical condition.
The driver of the semi was not injured.
Mounties, along with a forensic collision reconstructionist continue to investigate.
