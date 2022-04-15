Strong winds rip through central Ontario

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for much of central Ontario as strong winds rip through the region.

According to the weather agency, the Barrie area could see winds topping 70 km/h Friday afternoon before weakening in the evening.

The winds could pick up speed in Southern Simcoe County and Grey-Bruce. Environment Canada predicts gusts there could reach 80 km/h through the afternoon.

Environment Canada warns that these gusts could damage trees and leave homes without power.

According to Alectra Utilities, over 3000 customers are without power. The company has yet to specify the cause of the outage but says power should be restored at about 9:00 p.m.