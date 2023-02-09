Strong winds set to whip through Lower Mainland, prompting special weather statement
CTVNewsVancouver.ca Reporter
Becca Clarkson
A cold front is set to deliver heavy winds to Metro Vancouver, prompting special weather statements Thursday.
Environment and Climate Change Canada says strong winds will move through the Lower Mainland this evening, with gusts expected to reach between 60 and 80 kilometres an hour.
“The strong winds will ease near midnight as the front exits the region,’ the federal agency wrote shortly after 4 a.m.
While Tsawwassen is listed as one of the areas that will be impacted, there have been no cancellations or delays to BC Ferries sailings at the time of writing.
