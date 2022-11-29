Strong winds up to 90km/h forecasted for parts of southern Ontario
Strong winds are forecast to breeze through parts of southern Ontario on Wednesday.
On Tuesday morning, Environment Canada issued a number of special weather statements in the region, saying westerly winds gusting between 70 to 80 km/h are expected starting Wednesday afternoon.
There are currently special weather statements in effect for Hamilton, Niagara, Peterborough, Kingston, Waterloo, and the rest of the GTA.
“The strongest winds are expected near the eastern shores of the Great Lakes where wind gusts up to 90 km/h may occur,” the statement reads.
Toronto is expected to see some periods of rain that are forecasted to end early Wedenesday afternoon. Environment Canada says the winds will reach 70 km/h in the city around noon.
According to the federal agency, the blustery weather is expected to carry on into the evening in the wake of a strong cold front.
The winds are expected to ease up Wednesday night, but Environment Canada still warns the gusts might blow loose objects around and cause tree branches to break.
