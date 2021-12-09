Stronger Together: Basket Brigade

Basket Brigade is an international volunteer-run program dedicated to helping those in need over the holidays.

Londoner Joe Cardillo started a local chapter in the Forest City 13 years ago.

The grassroots group of volunteers provides baskets of donated food and toys for families in need. Through individual donations, partnerships with local grocery stores and companies, the brigade has given over 950 baskets.

The program is built on a simple notion that one small act of generosity can transform hundreds of lives.

Cardillo says they wanted to provide some hope that better days were ahead and this year they are hoping to make a difference for 142 families.

Each basket comes with a Christmas dinner and a $200 grocery store gift card.

The group has also partnered with the Jansen family Christmas Toy Drive, Cardillo explains, “a lot of our families we support have children so with the support of the Jansen Family we are able to provide some toys as well.”

The group of volunteers supports families nominated through different organizations in the city and Cardillo says that none of this would be possible with out a fantastic team of volunteers.

“We try to capture the true spirit of Christmas, our volunteer team is second to none and it has been so great to be a part of this group."

If you would like to connect with the group or support them this holiday season click here.