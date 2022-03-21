'Strongman' competition coming to the Sault

A group of Sault Ste. Marie weight lifters are in deep training ahead of the city's first sanctioned strongman competition. 'Valhalla's Mightiest 2022' is set for May 7 at Rebel Gym in the Sault.

The Valhalla Power Strongman Club, based out of local lifter Gary Knox's garage, is home to some strongman championship hopefuls looking to take home the trophy.

Knox founded the club a few years ago – which was around the time he became interested in the sport.

"I started off just at the YMCA. My kids were in competitive gymnastics and I started lifting weights," Knox said. "There's a movie that was out a few years back about a strongman named Eddie Hall from England, (I) watched that and that kind of got me interested and then just kind of went from there."

At Knox's garage, aspiring strongman competitors lift concrete balls called 'Atlas Stones' – which can weigh up to 300 pounds.

Other exercises involve what Knox calls a 'circus dumbbell' – an oversized weight that the competitor lifts with one hand overhead repeatedly.

One competitor, Scott, told CTV News completing a lift leaves him with a sense of accomplishment not found in other sports.

"It's like wearing a medal of honour saying 'I did this,'" Scott said. "Not many people could do what I just did."

According to Knox and Scott, you need plenty of fuel to compete.

Both men said they consume upwards of 3,000 to 4,000 calories per day – with Knox saying some strongman competitors eat up to 10,000 calories in a day.

Knox said there will be competitors from all over northern Ontario participating in Valhalla's Mightiest 2022, which is a qualifier for the provincial championship in Ottawa set for June.