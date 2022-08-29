Structural blaze required firefighter intervention: Regina fire

Members of Regina’s Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) reportedly responded to a structure fire late Sunday night.

According to an RFPS Tweet, firefighters arrived on the scene of a structure fire around just after 10 p.m. Sunday night.

The blaze occurred on the 100 block of Petersmeyer St. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Crews remained on the scene for “salvage and overhaul” according to the Tweet.

