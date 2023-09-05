Structural damage forces evacuation of north Edmonton condo building

A risk of collapse has compelled a building manager and the City of Edmonton to tell residents of a north-end condominium to evacuate immediately.

People living at Castledowns Pointe tell CTV News Edmonton a notice was posted on their doors over the weekend explaining an engineering firm has found the building at 12618 152 Ave. NW wasn't built properly.

Simco Management, which hired the firm following a March 12 fire in the building that damaged 44 units, said engineers found structural issues unrelated to the blaze.

Simco Management, which manages the building, issued an 'urgent' notice to residents of Castledowns Pointe to immediately evacuate the non-fire damaged portion of the building because of structural damage.

Management said in a media release on Tuesday evening it is working with advisers to gather information and share it with condo owners, and that it has created an online platform to provide updates to owners and residents.

The city told CTV News Edmonton it is also posting an order to vacate today, adding it's the responsibility of condo owners and the building manager to ensure the order is followed.

Resident Jeffery Co said the news has been stressful.

"We just moved here, we've only lived here less than two years, and now we need to go look for another house again," Co said outside the building as he put possessions in his vehicle. "It's hard because we just bought this place."

Residents have been asked not to pack up and move their belongings, just to pack a suitcase and “to leave the rest of their possessions," according to a notice from management posted on the door of the building.

Simco Management said it is working on a plan for residents to remove the contents of their homes and will meet with condo owners on Wednesday.

