Structural issues may force closure of Beeton arena

The Beeton Community Memorial Centre is facing an uncertain future following a structural report on the facility that was built in 1947.

"Unfortunately, we have some structural issues. It's not safe to be in here over the winter," said New Tecumseth Mayor Richard Norcross.

Council will decide later this month if it will approve pausing operations starting October 23 at the arena that has played a key role in the community.

Additionally, councillors will discuss the feasibility of a replacement arena and identifying a suitable funding source.

The potential closure of the arena has left many pondering the implications for their families.

"I skated there when I was a child. I took figure skating there. I take my kids public skating there regularly. I love it. I love that arena," said Tanya Horan.

Should the arena doors close, local sports groups relying on the facility would be forced to seek alternative venues.

The Beeton Athletic Association said its only viable option would be to depend on neighbouring towns of Alliston or Tottenham for available rinks.

"We're going to transfer our user groups to other facilities that we have," noted the mayor. "We're going to work with user groups and all the people that use this facility to find homes until we can make a final decision on what we are going to do with the facility."

Norcross said it's about safety at this point, and he feels it would be too risky to keep the arena open come winter because of the structural issues.

Council will decide the fate of the arena on July 24.