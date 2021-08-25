'Structure collapse' sends 1 person to hospital, 1 other believed to be trapped: RCMP

One person was taken to hospital Wednesday morning and another person may be trapped after a structure collapse at a construction site in North Vancouver.

Mounties said they were called at about 9:45 a.m. because of "some sort of collapse" at a construction site.

"It was a bit of a chaotic scene," said Sgt. Peter DeVries, adding one person was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

"We do believe there is a second person who has been trapped in the collapse. It is very difficult for rescuers to get to that person at this point, but the belief is this person has been deceased, however that has not been confirmed."

Major crimes investigators have been called to the area.

"This is a tragic incident. It's upsetting for people who live and work in this area," DeVries said.

Mounties said traffic on Chesterfield Avenue between West 1st Street and West Esplanade is being rerouted.

TransLink said buses in the area are being detoured. The 249 to Lonsdale Quay was travelling along West 1st Street for a few blocks, the transit authority said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Happening Now: Traffic on Chesterfield Ave. between West 1st St. and W. Esplanade is being re-routed due to an industrial construction incident. Please use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/RgVAq0ezYT

#RiderAlert 249 Lonsdale Quay detour. Regular route to Chesterfield & 1 St then via 1 St, Lonsdale, Esplanade, Rogers, resume regular route due to road block. ^CK