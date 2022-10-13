Structure fire at a Sudbury campsite is being deemed suspicious
Greater Sudbury Fire Services were busy Thursday morning after receiving calls just before 4 a.m. for a structure fire at Mine Mill 598 Public Campground on Richard Lake.Deputy Fire Chief Jesse Oshell, with Sudbury fire services, told CTV News that this fire is being deemed as suspicious.
“Fire crews in conjunction with the manager of the campground, who resides on site, were able to determine that there was some suspicious potential activity here.”
Oshell adds that when crews arrived on scene, the information centre, which is a small log cabin, was fully engulfed in fire.“Crews arrived on scene and were able to begin their suppression efforts. There are no hydrants in this area and so we brought in our tanker from the Long Lake station that shuttled water in so we could suppress this fire. We had crews here from two stations for approximately three hours this morning.”
The damage is estimated at between $150,000 to $250,000 according to Oshell.More information to follow as it becomes available.
-
LOTTO MAX prizing soars to second highest in history, OLG saysThe prize for Friday’s LOTTO MAX draw is the second-highest amount in the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation's history, the organization confirms.
-
Condolence books for South Simcoe Police officers placed at Innisfil Town HallCondolence books have been placed at Innisfil Town Hall for the public to share their sorrow at the loss of two police officers who were killed in the line of duty Tues. Oct. 11, 2022.
-
Bodies of officers killed in Innisfil shooting to return to Barrie Friday in processionThe bodies of the two officers fatally shot inside an Innisfil residence will be brought back to Barrie in a procession Friday morning.
-
Winnipeg crews on scene of Friday morning fire in city's West EndCrews with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service are on scene of a fire in the city’s West End on Friday morning.
-
New surgical clinic could double number of eye surgeries done in WindsorA new state-of-the-art surgical facility has opened on Windsor’s east side and is expected to double the number of eye surgeries being done annually in the city. The Windsor Surgical Centre’s new home on Tecumseh Road East near Clover Avenue is the latest fruit borne from a partnership with the Windsor Regional Hospital.
-
Procession for fallen officers at 9 a.m.Police cruisers from South Simcoe Police Service, the Ontario Provincial Police and York Regional Police will form the procession escort bringing the two fallen officers home at 9 a.m. this morning.
-
Ontario weighs declaring monkeypox outbreak over, Moore saysOntario's chief medical officer of health says he is “actively looking” at whether the province can declare the monkeypox outbreak officially over.
-
Autopsy set to take place for man killed in shooting that left two officers deadOntario's police watchdog says an autopsy for the 22-year-old man who was killed in a shooting that also left two police officers dead is set to take place today.
-
Sentencing hearing resumes today for Hedley frontman Jacob HoggardA sentencing hearing resumes today for Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard, who was found guilty earlier this year of sexual assault on an Ottawa woman.