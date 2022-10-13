Structure fire at a Sudbury campsite is being deemed suspicious

Greater Sudbury Fire Services were busy Thursday morning after receiving calls just before 4 a.m. for a structure fire at Mine Mill 598 Public Campground on Richard Lake.Deputy Fire Chief Jesse Oshell, with Sudbury fire services, told CTV News that this fire is being deemed as suspicious.

“Fire crews in conjunction with the manager of the campground, who resides on site, were able to determine that there was some suspicious potential activity here.”

Oshell adds that when crews arrived on scene, the information centre, which is a small log cabin, was fully engulfed in fire.“Crews arrived on scene and were able to begin their suppression efforts. There are no hydrants in this area and so we brought in our tanker from the Long Lake station that shuttled water in so we could suppress this fire. We had crews here from two stations for approximately three hours this morning.”

The damage is estimated at between $150,000 to $250,000 according to Oshell.More information to follow as it becomes available.