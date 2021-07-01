Structure fire caused from parked vehicle leads to $1M in damages

The Saskatoon Fire Department responded to a call for flames and smoke coming out of the roof of a building in the 2000 block of Quebec Avenue.

Four fire engines, a ladder truck, a heavy rescue unit and the Battalion Chief were dispatched in the early afternoon on Thursday.

Fire crews indentified a long, single story structure with smoke showing and actively work to extinguish the fire.

The fire department says an investigation is still ongoing as the department works with outside agencies.

According to the fire department, the fire started in a vehicle parked inside the building, however the cause is undetermined. Damage is estimated at $1million.