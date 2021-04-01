Structure fire closes section of Point Pelee Drive

Emergency crews are currently on scene at a commercial structure fire in Leamington.

The public is asked to avoid the area of Point Pelee Drive between Ellis Street and Mersea Road 12.

The roadway is currently closed.

ROAD CLOSURE: Point Pelee Dr between Ellis St and Mersea Rd 12 #Leamington: Roadway closed due to a structure fire. #OPP and Emergency Services on scene. ^aw pic.twitter.com/S3VT4GVVCo