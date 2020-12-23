Two cats have died and two people have been rescued, after an apartment fire broke out in Tilbury this morning.

At 12:38 a.m. Fire Crews from Stations in Tilbury, Merlin and Wheatley responded to a fire on 33 Pearl St

Firefighters worked quickly to contain the fire, after rescuing two people from their balconies. No injuries were reported however two cats died and two other were revived by firefighters.

The fire is currently under investigation, damages are estimated at $250,000

