Structure fire near Kapuskasing sends one to hospital

One person was injured Tuesday afternoon in a residential fire on Highway 11 in Harty, located near Kapuskasing.

Officials responded around 4 a.m. to the blaze. One person was taken to a local hospital by ambulance with serious, non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is continuing with the assistance of the North East Region OPP Forensic Identification Service, and the James Bay Detachment Crime Unit.

The cause and origin of the fire is still under investigation by the OFM.