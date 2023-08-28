Structures damaged in Hay River fire path; number burned is unknown

Environment Canada has issued more heat warnings for multiple communities in the Northwest Territories where fires are burning a few kilometres from homes.

Here's the latest:

"Significant" structural damage in Paradise Gardens, Patterson Road south of Hay River; official numbers not yet determined

N.W.T. fire incident management team part of essential personnel evacuated; firefighters remain

Heat warning in effect for Hay River, Fort Providence, Jean Marie River and Fort Smith

Yellowknife fire still 15 kilometres from city and out-of-control

There were six heat warnings in effect for the territory as of Monday morning local time, with daytime highs expected to reach 29 to 35 C for most areas. This is on top of the poor air quality reported in the territory due to wildfire smoke.

In a few days, the wildfire threatening the Town of Hay River, located along the south shore of Great Slave Lake, moved from eight kilometres away to 1.5 kilometres from the town's centre. The fire is even closer to West Point First Nation, which is within Hay River. That community is now one kilometre away from the blazes.

Wildfire updates provided by the Northwest Territories government show that the fire increased in size over the weekend, surpassing 4,000 square kilometres between Saturday and Sunday.

As of 11 a.m. local time Monday, the fire had grown to more than 4,100 square kilometres.

Although winds are expected to be "lighter" today, "the extremely dry conditions may cause significant fire activity, and could push fire to the north and east," the latest update reads.

"Significant damage" also has been seen following the wildfire's path to the community in the areas of Patterson Road and Paradise Gardens, located south of Hay River.

A Google satellite image of the area shows structures along Patterson Road and in Paradise Gardens, but officials have not been able to confirm how many have been damaged.

"We still need to get in and assess," Mike Westwick, a fire information officer with N.W.T. Fire, told CTVNews.ca in an interview on Monday. "There's big active fire all around those areas and our focus has been pushing that fire back."

Westwick says due to the fire actively burning in the area, crews have been focused on addressing the "hot spots" instead of detailed structural assessment.

"(We're) working to knock down any remaining heat in the area to discourage any further ignition of structures," he said.

The rapid ignition of the area was driven by 70 km/h winds over the weekend that pushed flames toward Hay River.

Westwick, who was stationed in the town, was asked to evacuate during the "unbelievable event" over the weekend along with other essential personnel.

"The day that I left — temporarily — was the day that there was a blow-up event and the fire was bearing down on town," he said. "(I could see) thick, dark orange smoke… the skies just getting darker by the minute."

Throughout the "hairy" situation people were doing "everything they can" to prevent the fire from reaching the town, he said.

Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) personnel flew gas station and grocery store workers, as well as part of the incident management team from N.W.T. Fire, out. About 40 vehicles also drove out of the area.

There are some civilians who are in the town among a "skeleton crew" of essential workers, Westwick said.

"The Town of Hay River is aware that some folks have stayed behind that probably should have evacuated. We don't have numbers (but) the message is that it's very unsafe in the area," Westwick said.

The fire is bearing down on Hay River from the west.

The community of K'átł'odeeche First Nation, west of Hay River, has a burned area surrounding it, which an update online from N.W.T. Fire says could provide protection against the approaching fire.

Officials said two cabins and a travel trailer along the shores of Great Slave Lake have been damaged.

To ensure the safety of firefighters, Westwick says they are encouraged to take breaks when needed and to drink lots of water.

"I think the number one thing is hydration," he said. "We hit that home every single day before people go out on the line."

There are currently more than 200 personnel and air tankers, using 21 pieces of heavy equipment with more on the way, fighting the Hay River fire. There are also 12 helicopters tackling the blaze, an increase from 10 Sunday.

FORT SMITH

In Fort Smith, located near the border between the Northwest Territories and Alberta, firefighters are bracing for similar weather conditions that could increase fire behaviour on Monday.

The Wood Buffalo Complex fire, about 3.4 km from Fort Smith and 3.1 km from Fort Fitzgerald, Alta., is more than 4,700 square kilometres in size. In the past few days, more personnel have flocked to the area.

The out-of-control wildfire has kept people from their homes for more than a week. Conditions in the last few days have deteriorated as high heat and winds swept through.

Caroline Charbonneau, a fire information officer with Alberta Wildfire, told CTVNews.ca in an interview on Monday that there has been some growth to the fire every day, but not much.

"People need to realize this is an active fire. There's still a good potential that the fire could come to the town," she said.

A few factors increase extreme fire. Temperature, wind, humidity and drought are key factors crews look at to determine how the day might play out. On Monday, indicators pointed to another day of extreme fire behaviour.

"It's because of the temperature and the relative humidity, we're just not getting that precipitation," Charbonneau said. "But the reason it hasn't really grown, it's because of the smoke."

In some cases, smoke can hinder a crew's ability to douse a fire from the air, but in this case, it can also shade the ground from the sun.

"It keeps the temperature low and it keeps the relative humidity up," Charbonneau said. "And there's just not a lot of wind that we were expecting. If those things were happening, then we would have seen growth on the fire for sure."

On Monday, crews are preparing for crossover conditions, which is when the relative temperature is higher than the relative humidity.

"If we don't have that smoke, we anticipate extreme fire behaviour," Charbonneau said. "It doesn't mean that the fire is going to burn toward the town, but the fire we anticipate will burn…will grow."

WHAT ARE CREWS DOING?

In some cases, firefighters work around the clock to tame wildfires in the territory.

Some of their efforts involve protecting existing structures from flames, redirecting fire pathways and dousing the blaze from the ground and air.

Heavy equipment, like bulldozers, are being used to plow guard lines, clearing fire "fuel" (dry vegetation) and creating a barrier crews can work from.

By removing trees, shrubs and grass in the area, it discourages fire growth, according to N.W.T. fire's website. These tactics are being used in the fight against wildfires across the territory.

Another tactic crews use, called tightening, is similar to a dozer guard, but instead digs away vegetation at the edge of a fire to discourage forward growth, N.W.T. fire said.

This was done on the northeast corner of the Hay River fire nearest to Kakisa. On Sunday, three kilometres of tightening was completed.

If conditions allow, workers will also ignite key portions of the land to burn in a controlled environment. Previously burned land is not good fuel for a fire and deters further growth.

An update from N.W.T. fire on Sunday said successful controlled ignition held back the fire's progress "considerably."

Structural protection involves laying hose for sprinklers and fire retardants.

"Structural firefighters worked on hotspots in fire-impacted areas and are at constant readiness for defending against additional encroachment into neighbourhoods," an update reads.

Crews also have helicopters carrying huge buckets of water to douse the fire. Those on the ground, depending on safety, also use hoses to put out fires according to an update online.