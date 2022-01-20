Struggles and triumphs of navigating Alzheimer's disease during the pandemic

The pandemic has been hard on many of us, but for people living with Alzheimer’s disease, and their primary care partners, the past two years have been especially difficult.

Henry and Sue Fountain, a couple from London, Ont., is one of many families who have had to learn how to navigate the disease using resources they’ve been able to access during the pandemic to help limit isolation.

Henry, who was born deaf, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2018 – a life altering cognitive condition – which includes memory loss.

Sue Fountain says it’s becoming more difficult to communicate with her husband of 37 years

Staff at the Alzheimer’s Society say they have noticed people living with dementia have had their cognitive abilities decline faster due to the isolation caused by the pandemic.

For care partners like Sue, this has led to burnout.

“The pandemic hit at about the time that we were kind of adjusting to the whole system, it was extremely hard because were stuck at home, no contact,” said Sue.

That’s where the Alzheimer Society has come in with pandemic inspired programs including in-home therapeutic recreation where a trained therapeutic recreationist visits people to actively engage the dementia client with various activities, while allowing the care partner time for themselves.

“Gives me a little bit of a break, that I can go and do something for myself that I wouldn’t normally get to do,” adds Sue.

The other main program developed is an in-office program called ‘The Social,’ where a group of six people living with dementia get together once a week.

“They do games and they do art and they do all kinds of activities together as a group. Henry calls it coming to see the boys because they’ve actually grown to be very good friends, ”explains Sue.

Alzheimer Society Southwest Partners says different protocols are in place to ensure that the programs are conducted safely during the pandemic.

“We’re seeing about 60 clients a week in ‘The Social’ as well and again that’s providing some vital respite time for care partners, so we’re very excited about these programs,” said Chief Executive Officer of Alzheimer Society Southwest Partners, Carol Walters.

Henry and Sue’s story will be featured during the virtual Cabin Fever Reliever this year. An event being held Feb. 5 to help raise funds to support local programs for those living with dementia in Elgin, Middlesex and Oxford counties. Learn more here.