Struggling Sault insectarium seeks funding help from the city

Financial troubles at the Sault's premiere science destination has led to a funding request to the municipality.

Despite this, John Dedes, founder of Entomica Insectarium, wants the public to know that the facility isn’t going anywhere.

“Entomica is not going to close anytime soon,” Dedes said.

The president and CEO also wants people to know the organization didn’t seek help from Sault Ste. Marie, but the municipality approached them.

"Last summer then-Mayor Christian Provenzano heard that we were struggling financially, and approached us about permanent funding," he said.

In the time since, there has been work to determine how much municipal funding Entomica needs to operate -- $137,276 was determined as the right amount.

Dedes said a large portion of that is for staffing. He looked back on some "dark times" in recent memory, where grant funding had run out to pay the facility's staff.

“At times there were no staff, and we were relying completely on volunteers and our board members to keep Entomica going," Dedes said.

Staffer Keanna Moser said she even volunteered at a point when Entomica didn't have the funds to pay her.

While taking a break from teaching an elementary school class about some of the insects, lizards and birds in-house, she said she hopes the city approves ongoing funding for the Insectarium.

“It’s not only important to your own career and your own finances as an individual, but it’s also really important to the community,” Moser said.

Entomica is one of four insectariums in Canada and is the only one that doesn’t receive government funding.

"Out of all the cultural corridor organizations in town, Entomica is the only one that isn’t funded municipally," Dedes said.

Including site visits, the organization interacts with upwards of 70,000 people a year.

The science centre and natural history museum only recently started charging gate fees, but staff work on the honour system and the fees don't come close to the funding needed.

The decision to permanently fund Entomica will be made by council at budget deliberations this fall.

Sault Ste. Marie's tourism director, Travis Anderson, said while the decision ultimately goes to council, his office sees a great benefit in the insectarium.

“The growth potential is unlimited,” Anderson said.

“We know that it needs some base funding to allow it to grow and allow it to focus on its programming, rather than surviving month-to-month.”

Anderson said that Entomica is a non-profit charity and said people who enjoy its services should donate to the organization if they are able.