Stubborn speeders serious concern for Timmins police

A chronic speeding issue in Timmins shows no signs of slowing down, according to officials with the Timmins Police Service.

In just the last two days, police report catching over a dozen drivers travelling 80 kilometres per hour in a 50 km zone. Two people were also charged with stunt driving, for going more than 40 km/h over the speed limit.

This comes amid continued issues with speeding around the city, for which communications coordinator Marc Depatie said the police service has been making targeted enforcement efforts at local problem areas to crack down on the trend.

"We're doing everything we can but we need the motoring public to amp up their game a little bit and pay particular attention to their driving behaviours," Depatie said.