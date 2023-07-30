Stuck hiker rescued from North Shore mountain
A hiker was rescued from a Metro Vancouver mountain peak on Sunday morning.
North Shore Rescue was called to assist Lions Bay Search and Rescue at 6 a.m. with the “extraction” of a hiker on the West Lion.
The hiker got off route on Saturday evening and got stuck on a ledge, North Shore Rescue recounted in a post to social media.
He phoned 911, and Lions Bay Search and Rescue hiked up the mountain, finding him around 2 a.m.
“Due to his location it was decided that a long line was the best extraction method,” North Shore Rescue wrote.
The rescuers deployed a Talon helicopter, and used a fixed line to harness the hiker and return him to the Lions Bay School field.
North Shore Search and rescue said the incident serves as “a reminder to always stick together if you are hiking in a group and never leave anyone behind.”
