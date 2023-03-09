Student arrested after weapon reported at Brampton high school

A youth has been arrested after Peel police were called to a Brampton school Thursday for reports of a person with a weapon.

Harold Brathwaite Secondary School, near Sandalwood Parkway and Great Lakes Drive, was placed in a hold-and-secure just before 11 a.m. Thursday. By 12:35 p.m., it had been lifted.

Officers arrested one youth at the scene, the service said, and a weapon has been recovered.

Residents can expect a police presence at the school as the investigation continues.

