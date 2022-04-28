Student assaulted outside Metro Vancouver high school with 'blunt force weapon': police

New Westminster police say they're investigating a violent assault outside a high school that led to a student being taken to hospital with several injuries.

Police said the incident unfolded Wednesday afternoon outside New Westminster Secondary School on 6th Street. Investigators said they were told a student was "assaulted with a blunt force weapon."

When officers arrived, they discovered school staff were giving medical treatment to a 16-year-old. The victim was taken to hospital "for treatment of his injuries which included a significant laceration to his head, and suspected concussion and broken arm."

Police said they've since arrested an 18-year-old suspect and are trying to figure out what led to the assault. It's believed the two are known to each other and the assault wasn't random.

"This is a very disturbing incident," said Sgt. Sanjay Kumar in a news release.

"Schools are supposed to be places where students feel safe. Our investigators will do everything they can to ensure this matter is thoroughly investigated and those responsible are held accountable."

Police said another incident, which happened about 30 minutes before the alleged assault, may be connected. The New Westminster Police Department's Gang Suppression Unit saw two groups of men who seemed like they were about to have some sort of physical altercation.

That incident unfolded about a block away from the high school. When officers intervened, they seized a baton and a replica handgun.

Anyone with surveillance or dash-cam video from the area of New Westminster Secondary School between 12 and 2 p.m. on April 27 is asked to call police at 604-525-5411.