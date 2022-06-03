Student athletes compete in WRDSB track and field finals
About 600 student athletes in grade 7 and 8 competed in the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) County Track Finals in Cambridge on Thursday.
The best athletes in the region showcased their talents in a range of events, including:
- Tug of war
- Shot put
- 100m to 5000m track
- Long jump
- High jump
The event marked the last day of competition, after a long season of qualifying just to advance to the final stage.
“Most breaks we go out. We have a track at our school, so we just practice hand-offs. Things that are pretty tricky, things that we needed to work on, we worked on at school during break,” one of the student athletes told CTV News.
WRDSB principal and event organizer Jeff Adam said the students, teachers and coaches have been waiting a long time to be able to compete in such a large event
“This is our first big event in grade 7 and 8. For some of them it was their first field trip in over 2 years with the pandemic,” Adam said, adding there were extra challenges to navigate like busing the students. “It’s so neat to look around and see the people.”
-
Power boaters asked to stay off North Saskatchewan River due to low water levelsBoaters using motorized craft are being told to stay off the North Saskatchewan River by Edmonton emergency crews as water levels remain extremely low.
-
38th IWK Telethon dedicated to staff who persevere in pandemicViewers can expect heartfelt patient stories, generous donations, and plenty of entertainment during the 38th IWK Telethon for Children held in support of the region's biggest children's hospital.
-
Man charged with sexual assault following May attack in Saint John: policeA man in Saint John, N.B., is facing a charge of sexual assault after allegedly attacking a woman last month.
-
Mother-daughter duo to race in Greater Moncton Dragon Boat FestivalJones Lake was a sea of humanity Friday as hundreds of high school students hit the water for the annual Greater Moncton Dragon Boat Festival.
-
'This is not right': B.C. cancer patient's chemo treatment delayed because of staff shortagesA Maple Ridge, B.C., man battling Stage 4 cancer says a recent chemotherapy appointment was cancelled due to staffing shortages.
-
What’s happening with Silver Alerts in B.C.?During the 2020 provincial election, John Horgan promised an NDP government would implement a Silver Alert system in B.C.
-
'Racehorses of the sky': racing pigeons trained to navigate home, be good neighbours, Calgary pigeon-keepers say.Keeping pigeons has been a hobby or passion for some Calgary residents for more than 100 years, and now keepers of racing pigeons say they aren't ruffled by new license requirements.
-
Fire crews respond to wildfire in Crimson Lake, Alta., areaA wildfire north of Crimson Lake has prompted evacuations approximately 16 kilometres north of Rocky Mountain House.
-
Nova Scotians feel inflation crunch as gas goes up more than 5 centsAnother nickel and a half increase greeted motorists at gas stations in Nova Scotia Friday morning.