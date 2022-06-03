Student athletes compete in WRDSB track and field finals

About 600 student athletes in grade 7 and 8 competed in the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) County Track Finals in Cambridge on Thursday.

The best athletes in the region showcased their talents in a range of events, including:

Tug of war

Shot put

100m to 5000m track

Long jump

High jump

The event marked the last day of competition, after a long season of qualifying just to advance to the final stage.

“Most breaks we go out. We have a track at our school, so we just practice hand-offs. Things that are pretty tricky, things that we needed to work on, we worked on at school during break,” one of the student athletes told CTV News.

WRDSB principal and event organizer Jeff Adam said the students, teachers and coaches have been waiting a long time to be able to compete in such a large event

“This is our first big event in grade 7 and 8. For some of them it was their first field trip in over 2 years with the pandemic,” Adam said, adding there were extra challenges to navigate like busing the students. “It’s so neat to look around and see the people.”