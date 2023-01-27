Student-built robots to battle on Vancouver Island this weekend

More than 100 students will put their team-built robots to the test this weekend as they battle it out at the annual FIRST Tech Challenge provincial qualifier.

Since Sept. 12, Victoria-area teams, made up of students aged 14 to 18, have designed, built and programmed their robots to compete in this season’s game of "Power Play."

During the competition, teams are paired up against two other teams to have their robots carry out a series of tasks while overcoming obstacles.

First Robotics British Columbia says the goal of the competition is to get students to develop a greater appreciation for science and technology and to get them to think how they might use that knowledge to impact the world around them in a positive manner.

The qualifying tournament takes place at St. Margaret’s School, located at 1080 Lucas Ave. in Saanich, B.C., on Saturday. First Tech said the best time for viewing the competition is between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., and admission is free.

The top teams will be invited to compete in the B.C. championships in Surrey next month.