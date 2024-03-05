Student critically injured after incident in high school parking lot
Police are investigating after a student in Bradford was seriously injured in the school's parking lot on Tuesday.
South Simcoe police say the 17-year-old fell from a moving vehicle and was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.
In a letter to the families, Holy Trinity Catholic High School's principal said the incident happened during the lunch hour.
"Emergency responders immediately attended the school and secured the location. In order to maintain a calm and orderly response, our school entered into a hold and secure," wrote Michael Borgia, the high school principal.
During a hold and secure all exterior doors are locked to prevent entry and exit from the school, but activities within the building continue as usual.
"Let us pray for the well-being and recovery of the student," the letter concluded.
Police say the driver of the involved vehicle is cooperating with the investigation.
Anyone with information or dash camera footage of the incident is encouraged to contact the police at 905-775-3311 extension 2034 or via email.
