Student injured in crash on marked crosswalk outside west-end school

image.jpg

A 15-year-old student was hit by a vehicle on a marked crosswalk outside Jasper Place High School in west Edmonton Tuesday morning.

The teenager was taken to hospital just before 9 a.m. and treated for serious, non-life threatening injuries, Edmonton Police Service said.

Edmonton Public Schools confirmed the teen is a student at Jasper Place High School.

The crash is under investigation and the driver is cooperating, police said.

