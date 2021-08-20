Student-led businesses display their ideas at the Downtown Windsor Farmers' Market, Saturday

Students and entrepreneurs are selling their products and services through the Summer Company Saturdays at the Downtown Windsor Farmers' Market.

Saturdays through August 28, Summer Company student entrepreneurs will showcase their small businesses.

An Ontario government program, Summer Company provides high school and post-secondary school students training and a grant up to $3000 in order to start a new business.

With 13 local entrepreneurs this year, businesses include clothing, hair accessories, drone video production, mobile audio detailing, and more.

Businesses at the market include:

Bliss Apparel - Katie Rubli

Burke’s Yard Works - Michael Burke

Diamond Drone Photography - Mohammad Alhmamoud

Little Lena’s Bow-tique - Danielle Dewar

Artist Shop - Ellen Tao

Student Success - Tayshaun Bedford

SwimGym - Joshua Sementilli

The student-led businesses will be at Pelissier Street and Maiden Lane on the main level of the Pelissier Street parking garage on Saturday from 8am – 1pm.