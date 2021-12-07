Student removed from Sask. school due to social media post: official
Saskatchewan RCMP say officers attended Father Porte Memorial Denesuline School in Black Lake around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning due to a threat towards the school.
“The school’s lockdown protocol was initiated during the investigation and was lifted once officers determined there was no credible threat present,” said the RCMP in a statement to CTV News.
Athabasca Denelsuline Education Authority director Gerry Guillet says he was made aware of a social media post by a high school student from the school and the RCMP were notified due to its threatening nature.
Guillet says the student did not have a weapon in their possession when he was removed from the school by RCMP.
Parents were notified of the incident in a Facebook post on the school’s page.
Parents were also asked to pick up their children from the school Tuesday morning due to a failure in the heating system at the school says Guillet.
RCMP say the investigation is ongoing.
-
Western University questions why police are pushing so much paperWestern University study questions why police are doing data collection
-
Pandemic expert group to issue recommendations on COVID-19 rapid tests in OntarioScience experts advising Ontario on the pandemic are set to release new recommendations on rapid testing, with one of the group's leaders saying it makes sense to use the tests more often.
-
Video aims to tackle racism in Manitoba sportsA new video is taking aim at a pervasive problem in sports.
-
Mt. Washington resort to open this weekSkiers, snowboarders and all kinds of snow-lovers will be happy to hear that Mount Washington Alpine Resort is set to open on Friday, Dec. 5.
-
Freezing rain special weather statement issued by Environment Canada for much of AlbertaA special weather statement has been issued by Environment Canada for much of Alberta, warning of the potential for freezing rain overnight Tuesday.
-
Man charged with assault after fighting with police officers: RPSA Regina man is facing assault charges after allegedly fighting with police officers on Monday, according to the Regina Police Service.
-
Temporary home access in Wheatley evacuation zone suspendedTemporary access for homeowners to enter their properties in the Wheatley evacuation zone has been suspended as demolition work in the area is set to begin.
-
Maritimers weigh in on U.S. diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter OlympicsAmerica’s diplomatic boycott of February’s winter games in Beijing would see athletes competing, while government officials stay home.
-
Province expecting bump in COVID-19 hospitalizations in JanuaryThe latest modelling is out from the Ontario Science Table and it's showing a bump in ICU hospitalization, even without the Omicron variant.