Student stabbed at central Alberta high school, 16-year-old arrested: RCMP

A 16-year-old is in custody after a boy of the same age was stabbed at a central Alberta high school on Monday moMounties were called to Pigeon Lake Regional School at 10:55 a.m.

STARS airlifted the victim to the Stollery Children's Hospital in Edmonton and said he is in critical condition.

The victim's mother, Shanise Rowan, told CTV News her son was stabbed in the stomach, just above his pelvis.

"I want to express our deep gratitude to our staff whose quick reaction to provide first aid, and other supports from first responders, helped to save this young man's life," said Peter Barron, superintendent of Wetaskiwin Regional Public Schools.

The school was on lockdown after the incident as police investigated and classes were cancelled for the day.

The suspect was taken into custody and charges were pending, RCMP said.

The stabbing took place in the library and staff and students witnessed it, Barron said, but he didn't know what led to the incident.

He added that the school will be closed Tuesday and counseling will be provided to students and staff.

"I've been in education 39 years and this is the first time this type of thing has happened. This is very unusual. It's incredibly disturbing for staff and students and families. As I say, this is a horrific incident, it's deeply troubling," Barron stated.

Barron said he expected school security to be discussed at a future board meeting, but he didn't provide any specifics on any changes.

Pigeon Lake is located approximately 100 kilometres south of Edmonton.

