Student stabbed at Flesherton, Ont. high school

A student has been taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a stabbing at a Flesherton high school.

First responders were called to Grey Highlands Secondary School around 10:15 a.m. for a report of an injured student.

OPP said the victim, a male youth, was stabbed inside a school bathroom.

The school was put into lockdown for a period of time, but it has since been lifted.

No other injuries were reported.

Police said two students have been taken into custody.

There is no word yet on what, if any, charges they’re facing.

As of 2 p.m., officers were still gathering evidence at the school.

OPP consider the stabbing an isolated incident.

"It's still very early on in the investigation," said Const. Joshua Cunningham. "[We're looking] to determine what caused this student to be sent ot hospital. Faculty and students have obviously been impacted. The school board has reached out to supports that might assist students and faculty."

The Bluewater District School Board said they're taking all matters related to the safety of their students and staff seriously.

#greybruceopp investigating incident at a #Flesherton secondary school. ^JC @CrimeStoppersGB pic.twitter.com/tQ8jqlxZtT