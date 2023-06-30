Student struck and killed on Highway 400 identified

The man struck and killed by a vehicle on Highway 400 Tuesday has been identified.

Georgian College confirmed 20-year-old man Maharab Hasan died in the highway incident earlier this week. College officials said he an incoming student about to start the Game – Design and Simulation program in September.

"Our college community offers our deepest condolences to Maharab's family, including his brother, who is a Georgian alumnus," Georgian released in a statement.

Hasan, originally from Bangladesh, was involved in what police have called an accidental death while walking on Highway 400 between Dunlop Street and Essa Road late Tuesday night.

"Officers got to the scene just south of Dunlop, where two vehicles were located that had been involved in a collision," OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a video posted on social media.

"We are currently appealing for any witnesses who may have seen this person prior to the collision," Schmidt added.

Georgian said in memory of Hasan, the college flag would be lowered to half mast at the Barrie campus.