Student union at Nipissing University launches safety tips for university students partying off campus

With recent sexual assault allegations at Western University, the Nipissing University Student Union (NUSU) is sharing safe partying tips on its social media platforms to offer advice to students.

On NUSU’s Twitter and Instagram, the post is called ‘Safe Partying Tips Part 1: It’s important to be safe when at events and gatherings.’ and ‘Safe Partying Tips Part 2: A safe community is a community that works together.’

Both posts have long lists of advice and tips to offer students.

“If we’re able to give preventative tips that will help, that’s great but I think the No. 1 prevention is just to not drug someone,” said NUSU communications director Sarah McGowan.

“I think the owning should be on that person. By no means are we trying to take away from that. But by giving these tips, we’re hoping the prevention is there and that this could help at least just one person."

McGowan told CTV News that sexual assault and violence isn’t taking place at just Western University. It's important all students be aware, no matter where they attend school.

“Unfortunately it’s not remaining in just one location, it happens across Canada, across the world,” said McGowan.

“I hope these perpetrators are being held accountable and that these victims are being helped.”

NUSU partnered with the North Bay Police Service to get safe partying tips and advice out to students.