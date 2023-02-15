Students and staff concerned with speeding at school near Brentwood Bay, B.C.

Students and staff are concerned about drivers speeding through a school zone in the Tsartlip First Nation just north of Brentwood Bay, B.C., despite years of complaints.

School members say they regularly see drivers reach 30, 40 or even 50 km/h above the speed limit on West Saanich Road just outside the property, which contains several different schools.

"We have an elementary school, we have our high school and we have our adult centre," said Hayley Atkins, a teacher at WSANEC Leadership Secondary School (WLSS).

The property is also home to a daycare.

"So that’s a very high population of kids and learners using this school zone," said Atkins.

Electronic speed signs set up outside the school zone have often failed to get drivers to slow down.

"I’ve started reporting the company trucks because that’s what I can do on my end, and taking down their licence plates," said Brittany Crossley, an educational assistant at WLSS.

Adding to the danger is the fact that the rural road has no sidewalks.

Concerns about speeding in the area have long been raised by the community. In 2016, police helped enforce a speeding campaign. Drivers who got speeding tickets were also handed a child's drawing to remind them of who they were putting at risk.

Staff at the school say they want to see more traffic enforcement near the school, as well as crossing guards and bright murals on the road to mark where the school zone is.

"I would personally like heavier fines for school zone speeding. I think that would help," said Crossley.

The B.C. government says this stretch of West Saanich Road is within its jurisdiction. However, it says traffic enforcement is up to local police agencies and are conducted independently from the government.

"The [ministry of transportation's] top priority is safety. We take excessive speed and bad driving behaviour seriously," said the province in a statement Wednesday.

"We are committed to working with communities and local governments to improve safety for all British Columbians."