Students at federated universities will be able to complete degrees, Laurentian says in latest update

In a statement Friday, Laurentian University president Robert Haché said students at federated universities have a "path forward" to complete their degrees.

Concerns were raised when LU terminated the longstanding academic agreement April 1 with Huntington, Thorneloe and the University of Sudbury, after declaring insolvency Feb. 1 under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act.

Laurentian is currently undergoing restructuring that will include cuts to programs and faculty, with more details expected to be made public by mid-April. Ending the relationship with the federated universities is part of that process.

But the decision left many students wondering whether they will be able to graduate. Haché said Friday they have options.

"Students enrolled in programs and courses through the federated universities are Laurentian students, and Laurentian will continue to ensure that all students are provided with an academic path forward to completion of their degree, notwithstanding this change in the contractual federation relationship," he said.

"Laurentian is committed to ensuring that students enrolled in programs at any of the federated universities be able to complete their degree. Students will be offered a place within a similar or alternative program or course at Laurentian, and assistance will be available to help you navigate those choices."

The university has already reviewed the academic path for each student enrolled in programs at the federated universities, and has developed options that are available for each student to consider, Haché said.

"We want to reiterate that all federated university students are Laurentian students," he said. "Credits you have earned at the federated universities, including in this current term, will count towards your Laurentian degree."

LU has already signed a new agreement with Huntington that will see it take over the gerontology program. In a statement, Mary-Liz Warwick, chair of the Huntington University board of regents, said she couldn't comment on details because of "strict confidentiality as part of Laurentian’s Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act.

"We will continue to work through the impact of Laurentian’s decision to terminate the federation agreement with Huntington and hope to be in a position to provide more information shortly," Warwick said.