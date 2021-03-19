Students at seven public schools in Waterloo Region will be able to get asymptomatic COVID-19 tests this weekend.

A spokesperson for the Waterloo Region District School Board said testing will be available at Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Testing will be available for students at:

Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute

Eastwood Collegiate Institute

JF Carmichael Public School

Courtland Public School

Queen Elizabeth Public School

Suddaby Public School

Sheppard Public School

Provincial guidelines say school boards need to offer testing for at least five per cent of their schools each week. For the WRDSB, that means a minimum of six schools need to offer testing for their students.