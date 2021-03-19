Students at seven public schools in Waterloo Region will be able to get asymptomatic COVID-19 tests this weekend.
A spokesperson for the Waterloo Region District School Board said testing will be available at Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Testing will be available for students at:
- Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute
- Eastwood Collegiate Institute
- JF Carmichael Public School
- Courtland Public School
- Queen Elizabeth Public School
- Suddaby Public School
- Sheppard Public School
Provincial guidelines say school boards need to offer testing for at least five per cent of their schools each week. For the WRDSB, that means a minimum of six schools need to offer testing for their students.