Students at three elementary schools asked to take COVID-19 rapid tests to avoid closures

Waterloo Region’s public health unit has asked three elementary schools to deploy rapid antigen tests at three local elementary schools in an effort to avoid closures.

During the COVID-19 community update Friday morning, the region’s medical officer of health, Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, said rapid tests have been deployed to Sir Adam Beck Public School in Baden, St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Elementary School in Cambridge, and St. John Paul II Catholic Elementary School in Kitchener.

“We don’t want to close schools unless we have to,” said Dr. Wang.

Outbreaks have been declared in cohorts at all three schools.

The region’s COVID-19 dashboard shows four cases in multiple cohorts at Sir Adam Beck PS.

St. Vincent De Paul CES is listed as having six cases in multiple cohorts, while SJPII CES has four cases listed.

“The test-to-stay strategy is really an effort to prevent a closure if we can. But sometimes we can’t,” added Dr. Wang.

In recent weeks Blessed Sacrament CES and Southridge PS were offered the ‘test-to-stay’ strategy, but it wasn’t enough to stop the rise in cases at both schools.

“We weren’t able to prevent closure in those two cases. So we are going to offer test-to-stay to school where they have a higher risk of closure because they have more cases,” said Dr. Wang.

Dr. Wang stressed the local public health unit is doing what it can to keep schools open citing the well-being of children’s mental and physical health.