Students at universities in Waterloo, Guelph prepare for move-in week

With the fall semester fast approaching, university students are preparing to move into residence later this week.

Attendees at the University of Waterloo will move-in from Sept. 1 to Sept. 6.

Students moving into on-campus residence at the University of Guelph have from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5.

Wilfred Laurier University move-ins will run from Sept. 4 to 6. School officials say the three-day window will be used “to facilitate a safe and smooth move-in process."

Vaccinations are mandatory for staff, students and visitors at all local university campuses. Anyone exempt from vaccination must have a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of coming to campus.