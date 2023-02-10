Students at water-damaged Cape Breton school feel like they’re in limbo

Friday’s snow and ice pellet mix cancelled classes for most students in Cape Breton, but for those attending Sydney Academy, learning continued online.

“Online classes aren't exactly optimal,” said Allison Marsh, a Grade 12 student. “It can be very frustrating and not exactly the best way to learn for many people.”

But this isn’t the first abnormality in Marsh’s high school experience.

“In Grade 9, it all took a turn with COVID, and all the lockdowns, and masks, and regulations. It's finally a normal year but that has changed,” she said.

Last weekend’s cold snap led to a busted sprinkler system and flooding inside the school. There's been little information on when students might return.

“I don't have a final report, but from what I can gather, there's some pretty significant damage within the building and it's going to take a few days to assess,” said Derek Mombourquette, Liberal MLA for Sydney-Membertou.

Mombourquette, who is the former education minister, is hearing lots of speculation about the future of the facility for the remainder of the year.

“It's an old building and I think we're at a point where a conversation needs to happen in the community about a future build for Sydney Academy,” he said.

For Marsh, her focus is on getting back in the classroom with her friends ahead of graduation.

“We definitely want proper information given to us about what our school is looking like, even if they don't know, we want to know they don't know and they're not hiding things from students,” said Marsh.

The Cape Breton Centre for Education says it will provide more information when it becomes available.