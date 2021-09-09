Students back on campus at Nipissing University and Canadore College

For the first time since March 2020, students are able to learn in class on campus again at Nipissing University and Canadore College.

“It’s very exciting, but very nerve racking because you kind of don’t really know the place,” said one first-year student.

“It’s nice that it’s not super busy on campus. For me it’s a good change that it’s not all online because I’m not much of an online learner so it’s nice they’re still offering in class,” said another student.

The local health unit was also on campus offering a mobile clinic administering COVID-19 vaccines to staff and students.

“I think it’s a really good idea," one student said. "I think maybe some people didn’t go because they didn’t know where to get vaccinated. I didn’t before because there weren’t any spots for me so that’s why I had to wait so long. So, I’m glad that it’s available here.”

All students must be double vaccinated by Oct. 15, and Canadore officials told CTV News they’re feeling optimistic and trust that all students will be double dosed.

“We’ve been really impressed with the response,” said Michael Misico.

"Students have been patient, they’ve been responsive, they’ve been following the protocols. We have really high vaccination rates. Right now some students have single dose and not fully vaccinated, so we are providing a grace period."

Although students must be double vaccinated, and many COVID-19 protocols are in place, some students still have doubts.

“Some people haven’t been vaccinated, but I know that if I’m careful, I’ll be OK. It’s more my concern for other people I guess," said one fourth-year student.

“I hope the Delta variant doesn’t mess it up this year, but all in all, I think it should go smoothly,” said another student.