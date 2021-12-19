Students' concerns heard, UBC says, but in-person exams will continue

The University of British Columbia says assurances from public health officials have influenced its decision to continue with in-person exams, despite concerns from students about the spread of COVID-19.

Kurt Heinrich, the university's senior director of media relations, says deans will allow students who are worried about their health - such as those who live with family members or others who are part of a high-risk group - to ask for their exams to be deferred.

He said in a statement that public health officials told staff that COVID-19 transmission is very uncommon in structured educational settings because of high vaccination rates and the safety measures in place, and that in-person exams can proceed.

It comes after students and their representatives called for the cancellation of in-person exams over concerns about the lack of distancing in exam areas that hold hundreds of students, as well as symptomatic students attending these exams.

Eshana Bhangu is the vice president for academic and university affairs for the Alma Mater Society, the UBC students' union. On Sunday, she told CTV News Vancouver the union is still pushing for the university to move all in-person exams online.

"It's just a lot of students in jam-packed halls," Bhangu said of the exam process so far.

"We've had people, you know, even sitting on the floor in some cases. It's just - it's astounding that the university is not taking action to keep students safe."

She said in light of the new restrictions that provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry introduced on Friday because of the threat of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, UBC should be taking a university-wide approach to exam cancellations, rather than leaving it to individual faculty and students to decide how to proceed.

"Yes, I understand (the new restrictions) don't explicitly apply to post-secondary institutions, but again, UBC needs to go above and beyond these (public health officer) guidelines and recommendations and keep students safe," Bhangu said. "It shouldn't be that some students are still at risk while others are not."

For his part, Heinrich said UBC feels it has "gone above and beyond" provincial recommendations in its on-campus safety protocols this year. He told CTV News the university communicates regularly with public health officials.

"They have made it very clear to us, throughout this process - including very recently relating to exams - that the learning environments that we are providing are safe for our students," Heinrich said.

He said the University of Victoria's decision to cancel in-person exams was made in a different public health context.

“Public Health has confirmed that cases among staff, students and faculty at UBC have been lower than in surrounding communities, and when cases do occur, the vast majority of acquisition is in homes and social settings,” Heinrich said in his statement.

B.C.'s new restrictions are scheduled to come into effect on Monday. They include a 50-per-cent capacity limit on venues that hold more than 1,000 people, a ban on youth and adult sports tournaments over the winter holiday period, and the cancellation of all New Year's Eve parties.

With files from The Canadian Press