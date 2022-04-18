Students encouraged to attend Windsor Express skilled trades expo

Students in Grade 7 through to Grade 12 have the chance to participate in a skilled trades expo this week.

The ‘Express To The Trades’ expo is being hosted by the Windsor Express basketball team, local labour leaders, and community partners.

It takes place before the Express' game against the Sudbury Five on Wednesday, April 20. Doors open at the WFCU Centre at 5 p.m. The event runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The expo is free for all students and includes two tickets to an Express game - one for a student and one for a parent/guardian. It also includes a student food voucher, swag bag, and an entry into a draw for St. Clair College Scholarships.

Windsor-Essex students can register online here.