Students encouraged to attend Windsor Express skilled trades expo
Students in Grade 7 through to Grade 12 have the chance to participate in a skilled trades expo this week.
The ‘Express To The Trades’ expo is being hosted by the Windsor Express basketball team, local labour leaders, and community partners.
It takes place before the Express' game against the Sudbury Five on Wednesday, April 20. Doors open at the WFCU Centre at 5 p.m. The event runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
FREE SKILLED TRADES EXPO FOR GRADES 7-12 STUDENTS ON APRIL 20TH! ������
Learn about the skilled trades through interactive and informative displays at the WFCU Centre from 5pm-7pm and enjoy the Windsor Express game for free afterwards! Register now at https://t.co/BwolSLZPpp! pic.twitter.com/W82SgqN7d4
The expo is free for all students and includes two tickets to an Express game - one for a student and one for a parent/guardian. It also includes a student food voucher, swag bag, and an entry into a draw for St. Clair College Scholarships.
Windsor-Essex students can register online here.
-
Number of employees returning to downtown workplaces on the rise: surveyA new survey from the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ found about a third of the neighbourhood’s workforce is back in the office full-time, marking the biggest uptick since the organization started tracking this figure in the first year of the pandemic.
-
Fitness Tax considered 'short sighted' within gym industryThe Saskatchewan fitness industry isn’t looking to carry the PST load for the provincial government.
-
City councillor says EPCOR executives shouldn't be making Oilers salariesAn Edmonton city councillor says the top executives at EPCOR, a city-owned utility company, are taking home too much money.
-
Fire in Halifax apartment building under investigationHalifax Regional Fire and Emergency responded to a fire at an apartment building on Monday.
-
Controlled burn near Saskatoon escapes, threatens campground structuresSaskatoon Fire Department on Monday responded to a controlled burn that went out of control and ignited a large area of grass.
-
More B.C. parents say kids won't get critical medication in schools after policy changeMore B.C. parents are coming forward saying a bureaucratic change by the province means their children are no longer eligible to receive potentially life-saving medication at schools, despite being at risk for serious seizures.
-
'We can't just stop seeing the beauty': Portapique, N.S. artist finds comfort and solace in natural surroundingsSurrounded by a lifetime of art she's created herself, Joy Laking has found another outlet for her creativity - a poem she penned at the beginning of the month.
-
As the search for answers in N.S. tragedy continues, criticism of inquiry persistsAfter 14 days of public hearings over eight weeks, observers and participants alike remain critical of the process undertaken by the joint federal/provincial inquiry tasked with examining the tragedy.
-
Winnipeg-based Cree author's book temporarily removed by school district in OntarioA Winnipeg-based Cree author is looking for answers after a school district in Ontario temporarily removed one of his books from its libraries pending a review.