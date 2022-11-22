Students get hands-on learning from skilled trade workers

The first-ever trades career fair for students is on now at the EY Centre. For two days, students from grades 7 through 12 will be learning everything they can about the skilled trades.

The fair aims to help address a chronic shortage of skilled trades workers in Canada.

Grade 10 student Aaron Muhikwa wants to be a mechanic and he’s getting some hands-on education.

“I'm thankful that there are events like this where we can really get a look at options that aren't nursing and being a lawyer. Or you have to do this, or you have to go to university,” says Muhikwa. “You could come here and get paid earlier and not have to worry about student debts. And really be able to help the kids who don't like to sit in the classroom and take notes all day and really like to work with their hands.”

Industry professionals from all of the major trades are here to help remove the stigma that comes with these types of jobs.

“We're trying to get rid of all these myths that exist out there, where careers in skilled trades are no good,” says Dan Cardinal, Skills Ontario Senior Provincial Engagement Coordinator. “These are good careers. And it's okay if your post secondary pathway leads you to college or an apprenticeship, and not just university. University is good too, but a lot of these students are meant to do this type of career and we're here to let them know it's perfectly fine. And it's a great career to do.”

The students here today know that jobs like this will be in high demand when they graduate high school.

“I love working outside and with my hands,” says Grade 10 student Luke Grant. “All the people who don't know how to do this, they're going to rely on these people later on in their lives.”

And many students are learning that choosing a skilled traded over post secondary school means getting paid earlier.

“You go straight after high school into these opportunities,” says Grade 10 student Izabella Salioski. “And you get paid well. You have a great experience. And you learn new stuff.”

The career fair has already made stops in Mississauga, London and Sudbury and will head to Thunder Bay next week to wrap up.

“You're getting paid to learn your job, which is the cat's meow. And all parents should be lining their kids up for these types of opportunities,” says Dan Lortie, Ontario Youth Apprenticeship Program Coordinator. “Not everybody can go to college and be successful. But if you're a hard worker and you like to work with your hands, you can get involved in an apprenticeship and be extremely successful.”

Muhikwa might know what he wants to do, but says events like this are important to help guide students towards skilled trades when it is needed most.

“It's a good way to introduce them to, oh my goodness, it's something I like to do,” says Muhikwa. “And it’s a good way to spark some kids’ interest that they didn’t know they had previously.”

Approximately 2,500 students are expected to attend the two-day event.