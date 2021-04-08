Students in Catholic school board told to take belongings home ahead of April break

Students attending Catholic schools in Waterloo Region have been told to take home their belongings on Friday ahead of April break.

In a message posted on the Waterloo Catholic District School Board's website, Director of Education Loretta Notten said they are "expecting to be back to in-person learning" on April 19, but acknowledged "the landscape continues to evolve."

Schools are allowed to stay open under the stay-at-home order that came into effect on Thursday morning. However, some health units, like Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, closed schools this week until at least the end of April break.

Notten's note said the WCDSB will send Chromebooks home with students who might them if they move to online learning after next week's break.

"We will certainly be in communication if anything changes about our status for return on April 19th, 2021," Notten's letter said in part.

On Wednesday, Waterloo Region's Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said parents and schools should "prepare for the possibility" of moving to online learning after the break.